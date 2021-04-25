Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $383.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $384.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.