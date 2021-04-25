Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $216.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.30.

NYSE AAP opened at $199.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

