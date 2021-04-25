Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $163.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.89. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,440 shares of company stock valued at $23,626,950 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

