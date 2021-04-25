Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $66.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on THC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.58.

THC opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

