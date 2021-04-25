RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €52.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.23 ($61.44).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

