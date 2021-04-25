RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $38.05 on Friday. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $57,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,529.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

