RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,042 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

RWM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $46.69.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.