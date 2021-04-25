RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,042 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

RWM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $46.69.

