RWM Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.3% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $134.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average of $138.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $89.45 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.