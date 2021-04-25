RWM Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

RWM Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PTH opened at $155.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average of $161.35. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.