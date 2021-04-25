RWM Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

RWM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

