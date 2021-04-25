RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.40 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.