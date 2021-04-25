Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Shares of SAL stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $122.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,314,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

