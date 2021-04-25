Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.81 ($31.54).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €27.38 ($32.21) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.61. Salzgitter has a one year low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a one year high of €28.60 ($33.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

