Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 3.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) was down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 1,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 613,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SANA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

