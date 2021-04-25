Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 147,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,142. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,827,000 after buying an additional 280,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,714,000 after buying an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.