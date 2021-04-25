Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€186.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €186.00 ($218.82) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

RI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €180.25 ($212.06).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA RI opened at €173.45 ($204.06) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of €163.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €156.66.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.