SAP’s (SAP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,943,000.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
