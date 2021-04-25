SAP’s (SAP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,943,000.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

