Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Earns Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

SUVPF opened at $530.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $504.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.64. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $254.00 and a 1 year high of $603.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

