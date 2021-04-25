Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 1,334 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up about 3.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $29,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,961.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,647,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.64. The company had a trading volume of 258,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,441. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.41.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

