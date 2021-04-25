Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCFLF. Oddo Bhf upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

SCFLF stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

