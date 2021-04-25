Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Krilogy Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $53,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,317,000 after purchasing an additional 266,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

