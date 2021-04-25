Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,016,000 after purchasing an additional 163,772 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

