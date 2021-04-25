Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $49.86. Approximately 16,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 711,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

