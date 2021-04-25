SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) versus Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Head-To-Head Analysis

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SciPlay and Global Blue Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million 4.93 $32.40 million $1.53 11.86 Global Blue Group N/A N/A $9.05 million N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.81% 7.36% 5.50% Global Blue Group N/A -0.32% -0.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SciPlay and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SciPlay presently has a consensus price target of $19.39, suggesting a potential upside of 6.83%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Volatility & Risk

SciPlay has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SciPlay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SciPlay beats Global Blue Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

