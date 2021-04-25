Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Down to $84.08

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.08, but opened at $82.28. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $87.59, with a volume of 61,180 shares trading hands.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

