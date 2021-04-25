SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SEGXF stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.