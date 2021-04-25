Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,677 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,677 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,950,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after acquiring an additional 582,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.17.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $201.56 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of -380.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

