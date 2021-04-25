Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $973,000 Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 324,609 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNOM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 962.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 144,919 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 96,340 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

