Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $666,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.66 and a 12-month high of $229.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

