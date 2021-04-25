Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $875.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $756.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

