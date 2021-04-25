Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,507 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $187.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.84. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $188.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.17.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

