Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average of $105.19. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $137.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.