SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to announce sales of $110.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.52 million and the highest is $111.90 million. SFL reported sales of $121.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $449.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.60 million to $451.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $450.01 million, with estimates ranging from $449.61 million to $450.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. SFL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE SFL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.66. 690,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $981.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SFL by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of SFL by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

