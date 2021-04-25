Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

SWG opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Thursday. Shearwater Group has a one year low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The company has a market cap of £39.29 million and a P/E ratio of -41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.54.

Get Shearwater Group alerts:

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.