Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.
SWG opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Thursday. Shearwater Group has a one year low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The company has a market cap of £39.29 million and a P/E ratio of -41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.54.
About Shearwater Group
Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.