Shopping Trading Down 13.8% This Week (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $116.71 or 0.00236387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $113.37 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00269498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $505.57 or 0.01023996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,458.69 or 1.00174577 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00022876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00632034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,359 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

