Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

LWSCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. 124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $11.91.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

