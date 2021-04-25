Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.44.

SIEN stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Sientra has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Sientra by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,436 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Sientra by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sientra by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 282,057 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 97,045 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

