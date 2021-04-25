Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SVM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.