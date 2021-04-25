Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SI. Wedbush upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.29.

NYSE:SI opened at $115.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average is $83.63. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.79 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

