Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) versus Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Head-To-Head Survey

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sino Land and Highwoods Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Highwoods Properties 0 1 6 0 2.86

Highwoods Properties has a consensus price target of $43.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Highwoods Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Sino Land.

Volatility & Risk

Sino Land has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Land and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A Highwoods Properties 43.16% 14.22% 6.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sino Land and Highwoods Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $759.46 million 13.87 $216.58 million N/A N/A Highwoods Properties $735.98 million 6.08 $136.92 million $3.33 12.91

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Highwoods Properties.

Dividends

Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Highwoods Properties pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Sino Land on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

