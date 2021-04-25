Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 in the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

