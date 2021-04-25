Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of SKX opened at $51.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

