SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital Management makes up about 1.8% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,670,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,671,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 10th.

Shares of SCU opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.47. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. The firm had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. Analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $2.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.25%.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

