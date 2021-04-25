SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

