Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18.

Get Snap alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.