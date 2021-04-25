Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.
