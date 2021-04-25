Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

NYSE SNA opened at $238.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $114.02 and a 52 week high of $242.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.97.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

