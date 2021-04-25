Solana Price Hits $42.80 on Top Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Solana has a total market cap of $11.55 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $42.80 or 0.00085404 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Solana has traded 67.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00062453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00090980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.69 or 0.08072727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00638282 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 493,887,283 coins and its circulating supply is 269,856,920 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.