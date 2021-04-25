Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. Sonoco Products also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS.

Shares of SON opened at $65.42 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

