Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.71.

NYSE:SON opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $58,696,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 524,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 40,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

