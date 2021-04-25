Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,391 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

